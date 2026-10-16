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Politics

City of Regina’s AI Data Centre report: A waste? Or worthy?

By Andrew Kitchen Global News
Posted October 16, 2026 10:04 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'City’s AI Data Centre Report: A Waste? Or Worthy?'
City’s AI Data Centre Report: A Waste? Or Worthy?
WATCH: City’s AI Data Centre Report: A Waste? Or Worthy?
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 As construction of the original project continues along, so does the debate about Regina’s involvement. On Wednesday, City Council passed a motion directing administration to gather more information. Passing the motion involved more than 7 hours of discussion, and it only squeaked through by the narrowest of margins – five votes to four.

Ward 5 City Councillor Sarah Turnbull said “It’s really a report for the public, because it will answer the questions of what has happened so far, where were these decisions made, and then there won’t be any more questions.”

But Ward 10 City Councilor Clark Bezo feels differently.

We have another substantial budget to look at. And if we’re taking time and resources from people, that should be looking at the projects that influence you directly, it’s not the best use of our time.”

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Turnbull, however, feels the project could directly affect Regina residents, and therefore says the City should assess it.

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“Just because something’s happening 2.5 kilometers away from Regina doesn’t mean it’s not going to affect Regina” she said Wednesday.

But from Bezo’s perspective, it’s still a question of jurisdiction.

“I want to make it very clear that the city has no jurisdictional boundaries within the RM of Sherwood” says Bezo.

And while it’s true that all final decisions and approvals rest with the RM of Sherwood, the site does sit in a collaborative planning area. Last time around, on the original project, the City waived its right to review a secondary concept plan, without City Council’s knowledge, according to Turnbull.

“It wasn’t known by council when they passed that. And so I think it’s important to course correct so things like a future power plant doesn’t get missed” said Turnbull.

Ultimately, the motion requesting a report has already passed, so that is decided. Administration will prepare a report. Less certain however,  is the outcome of another motion that council will hear in the coming weeks, seeking to restore the City’s right to review a secondary concept plan.

That motion will likely be hotly debated.

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