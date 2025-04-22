Canada election 2025: Winnipeg South Centre

Winnipeg South Centre is a federal riding located in Manitoba.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ben Carr who first took office in 2023. Carr collected 14,278 votes, winning 55 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.
Voters will decide who will represent Winnipeg South Centre in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Ben Carr (Incumbent)
Conservative: Royden Brousseau
NDP: Jorge Requena Ramos
Green: Chris Petriew
People's Party: Jaclyn Cummings
Independent: Tait Palsson
Communist: Cam Scott
- Advance voting over last 4 days shatters records, Elections Canada says
- Conservative MP threatened with eviction notice from taxpayer-subsidized apartment
- ANALYSIS: Pierre Poilievre would axe one of Parliament’s primary purposes
- Poilievre reveals platform, says government must ‘start pinching pennies’
Comments