SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Winnipeg South Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Ben Carr
    Ben Carr
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Royden Brousseau
    Royden Brousseau
    Conservative
  • Jorge Requena Ramos
    Jorge Requena Ramos
    NDP
  • Chris Petriew
    Chris Petriew
    Green
  • Jaclyn Cummings
    Jaclyn Cummings
    People's Party
  • Tait Palsson
    Tait Palsson
    Independent
  • Cam Scott
    Cam Scott
    Communist
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg South Centre is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ben Carr who first took office in 2023. Carr collected 14,278 votes, winning 55 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Winnipeg South Centre in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Ben Carr (Incumbent)

Conservative: Royden Brousseau

NDP: Jorge Requena Ramos

Green: Chris Petriew

People's Party: Jaclyn Cummings

Independent: Tait Palsson

Communist: Cam Scott

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices