Canada election 2025: Winnipeg South Centre

Winnipeg South Centre is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ben Carr who first took office in 2023. Carr collected 14,278 votes, winning 55 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Winnipeg South Centre in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Ben Carr (Incumbent) Conservative: Royden Brousseau NDP: Jorge Requena Ramos Green: Chris Petriew People's Party: Jaclyn Cummings Independent: Tait Palsson Communist: Cam Scott