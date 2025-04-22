SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Yorkton-Melville

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:41 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Cathay Wagantall
    Cathay Wagantall
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Luke Guimond
    Luke Guimond
    Liberal
  • Michaela Krakowetz
    Michaela Krakowetz
    NDP
  • Valerie Brooks
    Valerie Brooks
    Green
  • Alec Guggenmos
    Alec Guggenmos
    Libertarian
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Yorkton-Melville is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall who first took office in 2015. Wagantall collected 23,794 votes, winning 68.65 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Yorkton-Melville in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Cathay Wagantall (Incumbent)

Liberal: Luke Guimond

NDP: Michaela Krakowetz

Green: Valerie Brooks

Libertarian: Alec Guggenmos

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices