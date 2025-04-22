Canada election 2025: Yorkton-Melville

See more sharing options

Yorkton-Melville is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall who first took office in 2015. Wagantall collected 23,794 votes, winning 68.65 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Yorkton-Melville in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Cathay Wagantall (Incumbent) Liberal: Luke Guimond NDP: Michaela Krakowetz Green: Valerie Brooks Libertarian: Alec Guggenmos