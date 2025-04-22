Canada election 2025: Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Kelly Block who first took office in 2008. Block collected 28,192 votes, winning 68.61 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Kelly Block (Incumbent) Liberal: Katelyn Zimmer NDP: Cheryl Loadman