Canada election 2025: Oakville East

Oakville East is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This new federal riding contains parts of the ridings previously known as Oakville and Oakville-North Burlington.
Voters will decide who will represent Oakville East in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Anita Anand (Incumbent)
Conservative: Ron Chhinzer
NDP: Hailey Ford
Green: Bruno Sousa
United Party: Alicia Bedford
People's Party: Henry Karabela
Comments