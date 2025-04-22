SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share



Politics

Canada election 2025: Oakville East

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:28 pm
1 min read
Oakville East is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new federal riding contains parts of the ridings previously known as Oakville and Oakville-North Burlington.

Voters will decide who will represent Oakville East in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Anita Anand (Incumbent)

Conservative: Ron Chhinzer

NDP: Hailey Ford

Green: Bruno Sousa

United Party: Alicia Bedford

People's Party: Henry Karabela

