Canada election 2025: Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Chad Collins who first took office in 2021. Collins collected 18,358 votes, winning 36.87 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Chad Collins (Incumbent) Conservative: Ned Kuruc NDP: Nayla Mithani People's Party: Jim Boutsikakis