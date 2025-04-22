SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:32 pm
1 min read
Hamilton East-Stoney Creek is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Chad Collins who first took office in 2021. Collins collected 18,358 votes, winning 36.87 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Chad Collins (Incumbent)

Conservative: Ned Kuruc

NDP: Nayla Mithani

People's Party: Jim Boutsikakis

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

