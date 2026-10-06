Toronto advance voting has begun. What you should know

Advance voting has begun in the City of Toronto, even as Chris Alexander says he’s dropping out of the mayoral race.

From Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, Torontonians can head to their designated polling places from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily to cast their vote for mayor, city councillor and school board trustees.

Many residents will have likely received their voter information card in the mail which gives the locations of both advance and election day voting locations.

But people can also check out the city’s MyVote website to confirm, add or update voters’ list information, find out polling locations, and see who their candidates are. People can also call 311 to do the same if they cannot access MyVote.

In order to vote, people must show identification that includes their name and a Toronto address.

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Who can vote?

If you plan to vote in this year’s municipal election, you must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 and a resident in the city. Alternatively, if you aren’t a resident of Toronto, you can vote if you or your spouse own or rent property in Toronto.

Whether you own or rent one or more properties, the city stresses you can only vote once and you must vote in the ward where you live.

A person cannot vote if they are prohibited from voting under any law. This includes someone serving a sentence of imprisonment in a penal or correctional institution; a person acting as executor or trustee or in another representative capacity, except as a voting proxy; or are a corporation.

What ID should I bring?

The City of Toronto requires identification to vote, but there is a wide range of ID you can bring in order to cast that ballot though it adds you cannot use your voter information card or passport as ID.

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Among the acceptable forms of ID include an Ontario issued photo card such as a driver’s licence or motor vehicle permit, a bank account statement, a mortgage statement or lease agreement, or any other document from the federal, Ontario or municipal government.

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Also allowed is a utility bill for hydro, any document from a Band Council in Ontario established under the Indian Act (Canada), or a document showing residence in a long-term care home issued by the home’s administrator.

A full list of acceptable ID, including electronic ID, is on the city’s voting website.

I may need help to vote, what can I do?

For voters with accessibility needs or those who are out of the city on voting day, there are still many ways you can vote including Voter Assist Terminals available at all advance voting locations and two election day locations.

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If you require assistance at the voting place, you can bring a friend along or ask an election official for assistance. The city they will need to make a declaration if you want them to accompany you behind the voting screen.

Torontonians can also appoint another voter or proxy to vote on your behalf if you, for any reason, are unable to attend any of the voting days.

A proxy must be eligible to vote as well and is someone you trust and only one person can be a proxy. A voting proxy appointment form must be completed and signed by both the person and the proxy and then certified by the city clerk.

Contact the city if you have questions about accommodations at 416-338-1111 extension 6. You can also email accessibleelections@toronto.ca.

I'm working election day, can I vote?

If you can’t make advance voting and are working election day, Oct. 26, you are still entitled to time to vote. Election day polls are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

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You are allowed three hours to cast your ballot, the City of Toronto says, which means you’re allowed to be absent to give yourself three hours to vote.

The city gives an example of this stating if you work 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., you are entitled to leave one hour early so you would have from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People should also speak with their employer if they need time, as the city says an employer could offer you time to vote. For example, if you work 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., your employer could have you start your shift at 1 p.m. instead of leaving work at 5 p.m.

Can I vote by mail?

No. Torontonians had until Sept. 24 to request a vote by mail package. Those who have received their package have until 12 p.m. on Oct. 14 to return their package and they can also track the status of their package online.

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Mayoral shakeup

When people get behind the voting screen, they’ll be casting their vote for mayor, a city councillor and school board trustees.

The ballots are in place for the election, meaning former federal cabinet minister Chris Alexander will still appear as a mayoral candidate even though he announced Tuesday he was no longer running for the role.

People can still vote for Alexander, but he will not become mayor even if you cast your vote for him. He has also not endorsed another candidate.