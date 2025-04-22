SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Burnaby North-Seymour

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Burnaby North-Seymour is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Terry Beech who first took office in 2015. Beech collected 19,445 votes, winning 39.54 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Burnaby North-Seymour in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Terry Beech (Incumbent)

Conservative: Mauro Francis

NDP: Michael Charrois

People's Party: Jesse Fulton

