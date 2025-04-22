Canada election 2025: Burnaby North-Seymour

Burnaby North-Seymour is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Terry Beech who first took office in 2015. Beech collected 19,445 votes, winning 39.54 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Burnaby North-Seymour in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Terry Beech (Incumbent)
Conservative: Mauro Francis
NDP: Michael Charrois
People's Party: Jesse Fulton
