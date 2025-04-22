Canada election 2025: York South—Weston—Etobicoke

See more sharing options

York South—Weston—Etobicoke is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ahmed Hussen who first took office in 2015. Hussen collected 21,644 votes, winning 56.12 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent York South—Weston—Etobicoke in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Ahmed Hussen (Incumbent) Conservative: Nicolas Pham NDP: Louise James