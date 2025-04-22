Canada election 2025: Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel

Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Patricia Lattanzio who first took office in 2019. Lattanzio collected 29,010 votes, winning 69.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Patricia Lattanzio (Incumbent)
Conservative: Panagiota Koroneos
NDP: Marwan El Attar
Bloc Québécois: Laurie Lelacheur
People's Party: Caroline Mailloux
Comments