Politics

Canada election 2025: Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Patricia Lattanzio
    Patricia Lattanzio
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Panagiota Koroneos
    Panagiota Koroneos
    Conservative
  • Marwan El Attar
    Marwan El Attar
    NDP
  • Laurie Lelacheur
    Laurie Lelacheur
    Bloc Québécois
  • Caroline Mailloux
    Caroline Mailloux
    People's Party
Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Patricia Lattanzio who first took office in 2019. Lattanzio collected 29,010 votes, winning 69.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Patricia Lattanzio (Incumbent)

Conservative: Panagiota Koroneos

NDP: Marwan El Attar

Bloc Québécois: Laurie Lelacheur

People's Party: Caroline Mailloux

