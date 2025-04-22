SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Lévis-Lotbinière

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jacques Gourde
    Jacques Gourde
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Ghislain Daigle
    Ghislain Daigle
    Liberal
  • Molly Cornish
    Molly Cornish
    NDP
  • Pierre Julien
    Pierre Julien
    Bloc Québécois
  • Pier-Olivier Roy
    Pier-Olivier Roy
    People's Party
Lévis-Lotbinière is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Jacques Gourde who first took office in 2006. Gourde collected 32,731 votes, winning 51.62 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lévis-Lotbinière in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Jacques Gourde (Incumbent)

Liberal: Ghislain Daigle

NDP: Molly Cornish

Bloc Québécois: Pierre Julien

People's Party: Pier-Olivier Roy

