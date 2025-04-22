Canada election 2025: Lévis-Lotbinière

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Lévis-Lotbinière is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Jacques Gourde who first took office in 2006. Gourde collected 32,731 votes, winning 51.62 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lévis-Lotbinière in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Jacques Gourde (Incumbent) Liberal: Ghislain Daigle NDP: Molly Cornish Bloc Québécois: Pierre Julien People's Party: Pier-Olivier Roy