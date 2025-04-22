Canada election 2025: Outremont

See more sharing options

Outremont is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan who first took office in 2019. Bendayan collected 16,714 votes, winning 45.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Outremont in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Rachel Bendayan (Incumbent) Conservative: Ronan Reich NDP: Ève Péclet Bloc Québécois: Rémi Lebeuf Green: Jonathan Pedneault