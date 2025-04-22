SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Outremont

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Rachel Bendayan
    Rachel Bendayan
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Ronan Reich
    Ronan Reich
    Conservative
  • Ève Péclet
    Ève Péclet
    NDP
  • Rémi Lebeuf
    Rémi Lebeuf
    Bloc Québécois
  • Jonathan Pedneault
    Jonathan Pedneault
    Green
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Outremont is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan who first took office in 2019. Bendayan collected 16,714 votes, winning 45.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Outremont in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Rachel Bendayan (Incumbent)

Conservative: Ronan Reich

NDP: Ève Péclet

Bloc Québécois: Rémi Lebeuf

Green: Jonathan Pedneault

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices