SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Madawaska—Restigouche

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault
    Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault
    Liberal
  • Michel Morin
    Michel Morin
    Conservative
  • Daisy Petersen
    Daisy Petersen
    NDP
  • Nancy Mercier
    Nancy Mercier
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Madawaska—Restigouche is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP René Arseneault who first took office in 2015. Arseneault collected 16,854 votes, winning 55.18 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Madawaska—Restigouche in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault

Conservative: Michel Morin

NDP: Daisy Petersen

People's Party: Nancy Mercier

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices