Canada election 2025: Madawaska—Restigouche

Madawaska—Restigouche is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP René Arseneault who first took office in 2015. Arseneault collected 16,854 votes, winning 55.18 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Madawaska—Restigouche in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault Conservative: Michel Morin NDP: Daisy Petersen People's Party: Nancy Mercier