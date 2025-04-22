Canada election 2025: Souris-Moose Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Souris-Moose Mountain is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Robert Kitchen who first took office in 2015. Kitchen collected 30,049 votes, winning 76.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Kitchen announced in mid-2024 that he would not run for re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Souris-Moose Mountain in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Aziz Mian Conservative: Steven Bonk NDP: Sheena Muirhead Koops Green: Remi Rheault Canadian Future Party: Lyndon Dayman Independent: Travis Patron