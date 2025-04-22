SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Souris-Moose Mountain

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:41 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Aziz Mian
    Aziz Mian
    Liberal
  • Steven Bonk
    Steven Bonk
    Conservative
  • Sheena Muirhead Koops
    Sheena Muirhead Koops
    NDP
  • Remi Rheault
    Remi Rheault
    Green
  • Lyndon Dayman
    Lyndon Dayman
    Canadian Future Party
  • Travis Patron
    Travis Patron
    Independent
Souris-Moose Mountain is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Robert Kitchen who first took office in 2015. Kitchen collected 30,049 votes, winning 76.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Kitchen announced in mid-2024 that he would not run for re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Souris-Moose Mountain in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Aziz Mian

Conservative: Steven Bonk

NDP: Sheena Muirhead Koops

Green: Remi Rheault

Canadian Future Party: Lyndon Dayman

Independent: Travis Patron

