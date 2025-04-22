SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Canada election 2025: Vancouver Kingsway

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:17 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Don Davies
    Don Davies
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Amy Gill
    Amy Gill
    Liberal
  • Ravinder Bhatia
    Ravinder Bhatia
    Conservative
  • Imtiaz Popat
    Imtiaz Popat
    Green
  • Fiona Wang
    Fiona Wang
    People's Party
Vancouver Kingsway is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Don Davies who first took office in 2008. Davies collected 20,994 votes, winning 52.28 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver Kingsway in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Don Davies (Incumbent)

Liberal: Amy Gill

Conservative: Ravinder Bhatia

Green: Imtiaz Popat

People's Party: Fiona Wang

