Canada election 2025: Vancouver Kingsway

Vancouver Kingsway is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Don Davies who first took office in 2008. Davies collected 20,994 votes, winning 52.28 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver Kingsway in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Don Davies (Incumbent) Liberal: Amy Gill Conservative: Ravinder Bhatia Green: Imtiaz Popat People's Party: Fiona Wang