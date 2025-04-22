Canada election 2025: Toronto Centre

See more sharing options

Toronto Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marci Ien who first took office in 2021. Ien collected 23,071 votes, winning 50.35 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Evan Solomon Conservative: Luis Ibarra NDP: Samantha Green Green: Olivia Iheme Marxist-Leninist: Philip Fernandez Animal Protection Party: Simon Luisi Independent: Cleveland Marshall People's Party: Nathen Mazri