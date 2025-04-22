Canada election 2025: Toronto Centre

Toronto Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marci Ien who first took office in 2021. Ien collected 23,071 votes, winning 50.35 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Toronto Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Evan Solomon
Conservative: Luis Ibarra
NDP: Samantha Green
Green: Olivia Iheme
Marxist-Leninist: Philip Fernandez
Animal Protection Party: Simon Luisi
Independent: Cleveland Marshall
People's Party: Nathen Mazri
