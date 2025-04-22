SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Toronto Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Evan Solomon
    Evan Solomon
    Liberal
  • Luis Ibarra
    Luis Ibarra
    Conservative
  • Samantha Green
    Samantha Green
    NDP
  • Olivia Iheme
    Olivia Iheme
    Green
  • Philip Fernandez
    Philip Fernandez
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Simon Luisi
    Simon Luisi
    Animal Protection Party
  • Cleveland Marshall
    Cleveland Marshall
    Independent
  • Nathen Mazri
    Nathen Mazri
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marci Ien who first took office in 2021. Ien collected 23,071 votes, winning 50.35 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Evan Solomon

Conservative: Luis Ibarra

NDP: Samantha Green

Green: Olivia Iheme

Marxist-Leninist: Philip Fernandez

Animal Protection Party: Simon Luisi

Independent: Cleveland Marshall

People's Party: Nathen Mazri

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices