Canada election 2025: St. Albert—Sturgeon River

St. Albert—Sturgeon River is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Michael Cooper who first took office in 2015. Cooper collected 29,652 votes, winning 47.56 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. Albert—Sturgeon River in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Michael Cooper (Incumbent) Liberal: Lucia Stachurski NDP: Dorothy Anderson People's Party: Brigitte Cecelia CHP Canada: Jeff Willerton