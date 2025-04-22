SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: St. Albert—Sturgeon River

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
St. Albert—Sturgeon River is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Michael Cooper who first took office in 2015. Cooper collected 29,652 votes, winning 47.56 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. Albert—Sturgeon River in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Michael Cooper (Incumbent)

Liberal: Lucia Stachurski

NDP: Dorothy Anderson

People's Party: Brigitte Cecelia

CHP Canada: Jeff Willerton

