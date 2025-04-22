Canada election 2025: Calgary Signal Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Signal Hill is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Ron Liepert who first took office in 2015. Liepert collected 35,217 votes, winning 58.98 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Liepert announced in 2023 that he would not run in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Signal Hill in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Bryndis Whitson Conservative: David McKenzie NDP: Khalis Ahmed Canadian Future Party: Paul Godard People's Party: Grant Strem