SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Calgary Signal Hill

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Bryndis Whitson
    Bryndis Whitson
    Liberal
  • David McKenzie
    David McKenzie
    Conservative
  • Khalis Ahmed
    Khalis Ahmed
    NDP
  • Paul Godard
    Paul Godard
    Canadian Future Party
  • Grant Strem
    Grant Strem
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary Signal Hill is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Ron Liepert who first took office in 2015. Liepert collected 35,217 votes, winning 58.98 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Liepert announced in 2023 that he would not run in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Signal Hill in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Bryndis Whitson

Conservative: David McKenzie

NDP: Khalis Ahmed

Canadian Future Party: Paul Godard

People's Party: Grant Strem

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices