Canada election 2025: Peace River-Westlock

Peace River-Westlock is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Arnold Viersen who first took office in 2015. Viersen collected 29,486 votes, winning 63.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Peace River-Westlock in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Arnold Viersen (Incumbent) Liberal: Luke Markowski NDP: Landen Tischer Independent: Darrell Teske