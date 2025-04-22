SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Peace River-Westlock

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Arnold Viersen
    Arnold Viersen
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Luke Markowski
    Luke Markowski
    Liberal
  • Landen Tischer
    Landen Tischer
    NDP
  • Darrell Teske
    Darrell Teske
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Peace River-Westlock is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Arnold Viersen who first took office in 2015. Viersen collected 29,486 votes, winning 63.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Peace River-Westlock in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Arnold Viersen (Incumbent)

Liberal: Luke Markowski

NDP: Landen Tischer

Independent: Darrell Teske

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices