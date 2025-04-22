Canada election 2025: Beloeil-Chambly

See more sharing options

Beloeil-Chambly is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Yves-François Blanchet who first took office in 2019. Blanchet collected 34,678 votes, winning 53.09 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beloeil-Chambly in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Yves-François Blanchet (Incumbent) Liberal: Nicholas Malouin Conservative: Sylvain Goulet NDP: Marie-Josée Béliveau People's Party: Nicholas Manes