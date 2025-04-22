SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Beloeil-Chambly

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:39 pm
1 min read
Beloeil-Chambly is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Yves-François Blanchet who first took office in 2019. Blanchet collected 34,678 votes, winning 53.09 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beloeil-Chambly in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Yves-François Blanchet (Incumbent)

Liberal: Nicholas Malouin

Conservative: Sylvain Goulet

NDP: Marie-Josée Béliveau

People's Party: Nicholas Manes

