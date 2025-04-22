Canada election 2025: Pierrefonds-Dollard

Pierrefonds-Dollard is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi who first took office in 2019. Zuberi collected 29,296 votes, winning 56.01 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Pierrefonds-Dollard in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Sameer Zuberi (Incumbent)
Conservative: Tanya Toledano
NDP: Kakou Richard Kouassi
Bloc Québécois: Katrina Archambault
Independent: Shahid Khan
No Affiliation: Eyad Mobayed
People's Party: Gordon Nash
Comments