Politics

Canada election 2025: Pierrefonds-Dollard

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sameer Zuberi
    Sameer Zuberi
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Tanya Toledano
    Tanya Toledano
    Conservative
  • Kakou Richard Kouassi
    Kakou Richard Kouassi
    NDP
  • Katrina Archambault
    Katrina Archambault
    Bloc Québécois
  • Shahid Khan
    Shahid Khan
    Independent
  • Eyad Mobayed
    Eyad Mobayed
    No Affiliation
  • Gordon Nash
    Gordon Nash
    People's Party
Pierrefonds-Dollard is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi who first took office in 2019. Zuberi collected 29,296 votes, winning 56.01 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pierrefonds-Dollard in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Sameer Zuberi (Incumbent)

Conservative: Tanya Toledano

NDP: Kakou Richard Kouassi

Bloc Québécois: Katrina Archambault

Independent: Shahid Khan

No Affiliation: Eyad Mobayed

People's Party: Gordon Nash

