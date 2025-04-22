SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Langley Township—Fraser Heights

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:19 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tako Van Popta
    Tako Van Popta
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • John Aldag
    John Aldag
    Liberal
  • Holly Isaac
    Holly Isaac
    NDP
  • Debora Soutar
    Debora Soutar
    Green
  • Sepehr Haghighat
    Sepehr Haghighat
    People's Party
  • Alex Joehl
    Alex Joehl
    Libertarian
Langley Township—Fraser Heights is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Langley Township—Fraser Heights in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Tako Van Popta (Incumbent)

Liberal: John Aldag

NDP: Holly Isaac

Green: Debora Soutar

People's Party: Sepehr Haghighat

Libertarian: Alex Joehl

