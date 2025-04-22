Canada election 2025: Langley Township—Fraser Heights

See more sharing options

Langley Township—Fraser Heights is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Langley Township—Fraser Heights in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Tako Van Popta (Incumbent) Liberal: John Aldag NDP: Holly Isaac Green: Debora Soutar People's Party: Sepehr Haghighat Libertarian: Alex Joehl