Canada election 2025: Langley Township—Fraser Heights

Langley Township—Fraser Heights is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Langley Township—Fraser Heights in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Tako Van Popta (Incumbent)
Liberal: John Aldag
NDP: Holly Isaac
Green: Debora Soutar
People's Party: Sepehr Haghighat
Libertarian: Alex Joehl
