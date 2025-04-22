SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Mégantic—L’Érable—Lotbinière

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:36 pm
1 min read
Mégantic—L’Érable—Lotbinière is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Mégantic-L’Érable.

Voters will decide who will represent Mégantic—L’Érable—Lotbinière in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Luc Berthold (Incumbent)

Liberal: Charles McKaig

NDP: Gabriel D'Astous

Bloc Québécois: Réjean Hurteau

CHP Canada: Yves Gilbert

People's Party: Marek Spacek

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

