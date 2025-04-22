Canada election 2025: Mégantic—L’Érable—Lotbinière

Mégantic—L’Érable—Lotbinière is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Mégantic-L’Érable.
Voters will decide who will represent Mégantic—L’Érable—Lotbinière in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Luc Berthold (Incumbent)
Liberal: Charles McKaig
NDP: Gabriel D'Astous
Bloc Québécois: Réjean Hurteau
CHP Canada: Yves Gilbert
People's Party: Marek Spacek
Comments