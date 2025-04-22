Canada election 2025: Mégantic—L’Érable—Lotbinière

See more sharing options

Mégantic—L’Érable—Lotbinière is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Mégantic-L’Érable.

Voters will decide who will represent Mégantic—L’Érable—Lotbinière in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Luc Berthold (Incumbent) Liberal: Charles McKaig NDP: Gabriel D'Astous Bloc Québécois: Réjean Hurteau CHP Canada: Yves Gilbert People's Party: Marek Spacek