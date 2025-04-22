Canada election 2025: New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville

See more sharing options

New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding replaces the previous riding of New Westminster—Burnaby.

Voters will decide who will represent New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Peter Julian (Incumbent) Liberal: Jake Sawatzky Conservative: Indy Panchi Green: Tara Shushtarian Independent: Lourence Almonte Singh