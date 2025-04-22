SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:19 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Peter Julian
    Peter Julian
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Jake Sawatzky
    Jake Sawatzky
    Liberal
  • Indy Panchi
    Indy Panchi
    Conservative
  • Tara Shushtarian
    Tara Shushtarian
    Green
  • Lourence Almonte Singh
    Lourence Almonte Singh
    Independent
New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding replaces the previous riding of New Westminster—Burnaby.

Voters will decide who will represent New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Peter Julian (Incumbent)

Liberal: Jake Sawatzky

Conservative: Indy Panchi

Green: Tara Shushtarian

Independent: Lourence Almonte Singh

