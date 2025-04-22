Canada election 2025: New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville

New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This new riding replaces the previous riding of New Westminster—Burnaby.
Voters will decide who will represent New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
NDP: Peter Julian (Incumbent)
Liberal: Jake Sawatzky
Conservative: Indy Panchi
Green: Tara Shushtarian
Independent: Lourence Almonte Singh
Comments