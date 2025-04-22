Canada election 2025: Kildonan-St. Paul

Kildonan-St. Paul is a federal riding located in Manitoba.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Raquel Dancho who first took office in 2019. Dancho collected 18,375 votes, winning 41.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Kildonan-St. Paul in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Raquel Dancho (Incumbent)
Liberal: Thomas Naaykens
NDP: Emily Clark
People's Party: Erik Holmes
