Politics

Canada election 2025: Kildonan-St. Paul

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Raquel Dancho
    Raquel Dancho
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Thomas Naaykens
    Thomas Naaykens
    Liberal
  • Emily Clark
    Emily Clark
    NDP
  • Erik Holmes
    Erik Holmes
    People's Party
Kildonan-St. Paul is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Raquel Dancho who first took office in 2019. Dancho collected 18,375 votes, winning 41.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kildonan-St. Paul in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Raquel Dancho (Incumbent)

Liberal: Thomas Naaykens

NDP: Emily Clark

People's Party: Erik Holmes

