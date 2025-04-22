Canada election 2025: Etobicoke Centre

See more sharing options

Etobicoke Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Yvan Baker who first took office in 2019. Baker collected 27,635 votes, winning 48.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Yvan Baker (Incumbent) Conservative: Ted Opitz NDP: Ji Won Jung