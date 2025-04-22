Canada election 2025: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount

See more sharing options

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Anna Gainey who first took office in 2023. Gainey collected 11,051 votes, winning 50.9 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Anna Gainey (Incumbent) Conservative: Neil Drabkin NDP: Malcolm Lewis-Richmond Bloc Québécois: Félix-Antoine Brault Green: Arnold Downey Rhinoceros: Stephen Hensley Marxist-Leninist: Rachel Hoffman Independent: Alex Trainman Montagano People's Party: Marc Perez