Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Canada election 2025: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:36 pm
1 min read
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Anna Gainey who first took office in 2023. Gainey collected 11,051 votes, winning 50.9 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Anna Gainey (Incumbent)

Conservative: Neil Drabkin

NDP: Malcolm Lewis-Richmond

Bloc Québécois: Félix-Antoine Brault

Green: Arnold Downey

Rhinoceros: Stephen Hensley

Marxist-Leninist: Rachel Hoffman

Independent: Alex Trainman Montagano

People's Party: Marc Perez

