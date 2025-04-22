Canada election 2025: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Anna Gainey who first took office in 2023. Gainey collected 11,051 votes, winning 50.9 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.
Voters will decide who will represent Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Anna Gainey (Incumbent)
Conservative: Neil Drabkin
NDP: Malcolm Lewis-Richmond
Bloc Québécois: Félix-Antoine Brault
Green: Arnold Downey
Rhinoceros: Stephen Hensley
Marxist-Leninist: Rachel Hoffman
Independent: Alex Trainman Montagano
People's Party: Marc Perez
