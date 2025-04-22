Canada election 2025: Brampton East

See more sharing options

Brampton East is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Maninder Sidhu who first took office in 2019. Sidhu collected 22,120 votes, winning 53.49 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton East in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Maninder Sidhu (Incumbent) Conservative: Bob Dosanjh Singh NDP: Haramrit Singh Centrist Party: Abdus S Kissana People's Party: Jeff Lal