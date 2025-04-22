Canada election 2025: Calgary Centre

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary Centre is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Greg McLean who first took office in 2019. McLean collected 30,375 votes, winning 51.3 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Centre in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Greg McLean (Incumbent) Liberal: Lindsay Luhnau NDP: Beau Shaw Green: Jayden Baldonado Rhinoceros: Scott Fea People's Party: Robert Hawley