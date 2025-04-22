SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Calgary Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Greg McLean
    Greg McLean
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Lindsay Luhnau
    Lindsay Luhnau
    Liberal
  • Beau Shaw
    Beau Shaw
    NDP
  • Jayden Baldonado
    Jayden Baldonado
    Green
  • Scott Fea
    Scott Fea
    Rhinoceros
  • Robert Hawley
    Robert Hawley
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary Centre is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Greg McLean who first took office in 2019. McLean collected 30,375 votes, winning 51.3 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Centre in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Greg McLean (Incumbent)

Liberal: Lindsay Luhnau

NDP: Beau Shaw

Green: Jayden Baldonado

Rhinoceros: Scott Fea

People's Party: Robert Hawley

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices