Canada election 2025: Calgary Centre

Calgary Centre is a federal riding located in Alberta.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Greg McLean who first took office in 2019. McLean collected 30,375 votes, winning 51.3 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Centre in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Greg McLean (Incumbent)
Liberal: Lindsay Luhnau
NDP: Beau Shaw
Green: Jayden Baldonado
Rhinoceros: Scott Fea
People's Party: Robert Hawley
