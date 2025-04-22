Canada election 2025: Don Valley West

See more sharing options

Don Valley West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Rob Oliphant who first took office in 2008. Oliphant collected 24,798 votes, winning 52.75 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Rob Oliphant (Incumbent) Conservative: Robert Pierce NDP: Linnea Löfström-Abary Green: Sheena Sharp Independent: Bahira Abdulsalam