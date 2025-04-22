Canada election 2025: New Tecumseth—Gwillimbury

New Tecumseth—Gwillimbury is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This is a new riding created out of parts of Simcoe-Grey and York-Simcoe.
Voters will decide who will represent New Tecumseth—Gwillimbury in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Scot Davidson (Incumbent)
Liberal: Mike Hanrahan
NDP: Nancy Morrison
Green: Callum McKinnon
People's Party: Paul Montague
Comments