SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: New Tecumseth—Gwillimbury

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Scot Davidson
    Scot Davidson
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Mike Hanrahan
    Mike Hanrahan
    Liberal
  • Nancy Morrison
    Nancy Morrison
    NDP
  • Callum McKinnon
    Callum McKinnon
    Green
  • Paul Montague
    Paul Montague
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Tecumseth—Gwillimbury is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new riding created out of parts of Simcoe-Grey and York-Simcoe.

Voters will decide who will represent New Tecumseth—Gwillimbury in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Scot Davidson (Incumbent)

Liberal: Mike Hanrahan

NDP: Nancy Morrison

Green: Callum McKinnon

People's Party: Paul Montague

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices