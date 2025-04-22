Canada election 2025: New Tecumseth—Gwillimbury

See more sharing options

New Tecumseth—Gwillimbury is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new riding created out of parts of Simcoe-Grey and York-Simcoe.

Voters will decide who will represent New Tecumseth—Gwillimbury in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Scot Davidson (Incumbent) Liberal: Mike Hanrahan NDP: Nancy Morrison Green: Callum McKinnon People's Party: Paul Montague