Canada election 2025: Don Valley North

Don Valley North is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Han Dong who first took office in 2019. Dong collected 22,067 votes, winning 54.44 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Maggie Chi
Conservative: Joe Tay
NDP: Naila Saeed
Green: Andrew Armstrong
No Affiliation: Xiaohua Gong
People's Party: Ivan Milivojevic
