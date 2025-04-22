Canada election 2025: Don Valley North

See more sharing options

Don Valley North is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Han Dong who first took office in 2019. Dong collected 22,067 votes, winning 54.44 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Maggie Chi Conservative: Joe Tay NDP: Naila Saeed Green: Andrew Armstrong No Affiliation: Xiaohua Gong People's Party: Ivan Milivojevic