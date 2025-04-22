SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Canada election 2025: Don Valley North

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Don Valley North is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Han Dong who first took office in 2019. Dong collected 22,067 votes, winning 54.44 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Maggie Chi

Conservative: Joe Tay

NDP: Naila Saeed

Green: Andrew Armstrong

No Affiliation: Xiaohua Gong

People's Party: Ivan Milivojevic

