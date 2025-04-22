Canada election 2025: York Centre

See more sharing options

York Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks who first took office in 2020. Saks collected 17,430 votes, winning 47.29 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent York Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Ya'ara Saks (Incumbent) Conservative: Roman Baber NDP: Yusuf Ulukanligil