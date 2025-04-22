Canada election 2025: Hochelaga—Rosemont-Est

See more sharing options

Hochelaga—Rosemont-Est is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Hochelaga.

Voters will decide who will represent Hochelaga—Rosemont-Est in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Marie-Gabrielle Ménard Conservative: Carl Belley NDP: Julie Girard-Lemay Bloc Québécois: Rose Lessard Green: Jacob Pirro Marxist-Leninist: Christine Dandenault