Politics

Canada election 2025: Hochelaga—Rosemont-Est

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Hochelaga—Rosemont-Est is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Hochelaga.

Voters will decide who will represent Hochelaga—Rosemont-Est in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Marie-Gabrielle Ménard

Conservative: Carl Belley

NDP: Julie Girard-Lemay

Bloc Québécois: Rose Lessard

Green: Jacob Pirro

Marxist-Leninist: Christine Dandenault

