Canada election 2025: Hochelaga—Rosemont-Est

Hochelaga—Rosemont-Est is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Hochelaga.
Voters will decide who will represent Hochelaga—Rosemont-Est in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Marie-Gabrielle Ménard
Conservative: Carl Belley
NDP: Julie Girard-Lemay
Bloc Québécois: Rose Lessard
Green: Jacob Pirro
Marxist-Leninist: Christine Dandenault
