Canada election 2025: Thunder Bay-Rainy River

Thunder Bay-Rainy River is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski who first took office in 2019. Powlowski collected 13,655 votes, winning 34.26 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thunder Bay-Rainy River in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Marcus Powlowski (Incumbent) Conservative: Brendan Hyatt NDP: Yuk-Sem Won Green: Eric Arner People's Party: Sabrina Ree