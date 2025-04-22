Canada election 2025: Edmonton Manning

See more sharing options

Edmonton Manning is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Ziad Aboultaif who first took office in 2015. Aboultaif collected 20,219 votes, winning 41.07 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Manning in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Ziad Aboultaif (Incumbent) Liberal: Blair-Marie Coles NDP: Lesley Thompson People's Party: Robert Bard