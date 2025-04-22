SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Edmonton Manning

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Ziad Aboultaif
    Ziad Aboultaif
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Blair-Marie Coles
    Blair-Marie Coles
    Liberal
  • Lesley Thompson
    Lesley Thompson
    NDP
  • Robert Bard
    Robert Bard
    People's Party
Edmonton Manning is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Ziad Aboultaif who first took office in 2015. Aboultaif collected 20,219 votes, winning 41.07 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Manning in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Ziad Aboultaif (Incumbent)

Liberal: Blair-Marie Coles

NDP: Lesley Thompson

People's Party: Robert Bard

