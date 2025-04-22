SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Fundy Royal

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Rob Moore
    Rob Moore
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Bill Kudla
    Bill Kudla
    Liberal
  • Cindy Andrie
    Cindy Andrie
    NDP
  • Hans Johnsen
    Hans Johnsen
    Green
  • Alastair MacFarlane
    Alastair MacFarlane
    People's Party
Fundy Royal is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Rob Moore who first took office in 2004. Moore collected 21,460 votes, winning 48.35 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Fundy Royal in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Rob Moore (Incumbent)

Liberal: Bill Kudla

NDP: Cindy Andrie

Green: Hans Johnsen

People's Party: Alastair MacFarlane

