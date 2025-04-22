Canada election 2025: Fundy Royal

Fundy Royal is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Rob Moore who first took office in 2004. Moore collected 21,460 votes, winning 48.35 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Fundy Royal in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Rob Moore (Incumbent)
Liberal: Bill Kudla
NDP: Cindy Andrie
Green: Hans Johnsen
People's Party: Alastair MacFarlane
