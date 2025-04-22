Canada election 2025: Pierre-Boucher-Les Patriotes-Verchères

Pierre-Boucher-Les Patriotes-Verchères is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval who first took office in 2015. Barsalou-Duval collected 29,978 votes, winning 54.26 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Pierre-Boucher-Les Patriotes-Verchères in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Xavier Barsalou-Duval (Incumbent)
Liberal: Laurent de Casanove
Conservative: Vincent Kunda
NDP: Jean-François Filion
People's Party: Alexandre Blais
