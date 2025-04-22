SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Pierre-Boucher-Les Patriotes-Verchères

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:36 pm
1 min read
Pierre-Boucher-Les Patriotes-Verchères is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval who first took office in 2015. Barsalou-Duval collected 29,978 votes, winning 54.26 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pierre-Boucher-Les Patriotes-Verchères in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Xavier Barsalou-Duval (Incumbent)

Liberal: Laurent de Casanove

Conservative: Vincent Kunda

NDP: Jean-François Filion

People's Party: Alexandre Blais

