National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Winnipeg West

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg West is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This new riding includes parts of the riding known as Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley.

Voters will decide who will represent Winnipeg West in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Marty Morantz (Incumbent)

Liberal: Doug Eyolfson

NDP: Avery Selby-Lyons

Green: Dennis Bayomi

