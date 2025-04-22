Canada election 2025: Winnipeg West

Winnipeg West is a federal riding located in Manitoba.
This new riding includes parts of the riding known as Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley.
Voters will decide who will represent Winnipeg West in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Marty Morantz (Incumbent)
Liberal: Doug Eyolfson
NDP: Avery Selby-Lyons
Green: Dennis Bayomi
