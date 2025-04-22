Canada election 2025: Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman

Send this page to someone via email

Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP James Bezan who first took office in 2004. Bezan collected 28,308 votes, winning 57.06 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: James Bezan (Incumbent) Liberal: Rhonda Nichol NDP: Josef Estabrooks Green: Wayne James People's Party: Byron Gryba United Party: Chris Riddell