SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • James Bezan
    James Bezan
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Rhonda Nichol
    Rhonda Nichol
    Liberal
  • Josef Estabrooks
    Josef Estabrooks
    NDP
  • Wayne James
    Wayne James
    Green
  • Byron Gryba
    Byron Gryba
    People's Party
  • Chris Riddell
    Chris Riddell
    United Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP James Bezan who first took office in 2004. Bezan collected 28,308 votes, winning 57.06 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: James Bezan (Incumbent)

Liberal: Rhonda Nichol

NDP: Josef Estabrooks

Green: Wayne James

People's Party: Byron Gryba

United Party: Chris Riddell

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices