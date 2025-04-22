Canada election 2025: Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman

Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman is a federal riding located in Manitoba.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP James Bezan who first took office in 2004. Bezan collected 28,308 votes, winning 57.06 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: James Bezan (Incumbent)
Liberal: Rhonda Nichol
NDP: Josef Estabrooks
Green: Wayne James
People's Party: Byron Gryba
United Party: Chris Riddell
- Advance voting over last 4 days shatters records, Elections Canada says
- Conservative MP threatened with eviction notice from taxpayer-subsidized apartment
- ANALYSIS: Pierre Poilievre would axe one of Parliament’s primary purposes
- Poilievre reveals platform, says government must ‘start pinching pennies’
Comments