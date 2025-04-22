Canada election 2025: Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam

See more sharing options

Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ron McKinnon who first took office in 2015. McKinnon collected 21,454 votes, winning 38.51 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Ron McKinnon (Incumbent) Conservative: Iain Black NDP: Laura Dupont Green: Michael Glenister Libertarian: Lewis Clarke Dahlby