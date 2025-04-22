SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Ron McKinnon
    Ron McKinnon
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Iain Black
    Iain Black
    Conservative
  • Laura Dupont
    Laura Dupont
    NDP
  • Michael Glenister
    Michael Glenister
    Green
  • Lewis Clarke Dahlby
    Lewis Clarke Dahlby
    Libertarian
Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ron McKinnon who first took office in 2015. McKinnon collected 21,454 votes, winning 38.51 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Ron McKinnon (Incumbent)

Conservative: Iain Black

NDP: Laura Dupont

Green: Michael Glenister

Libertarian: Lewis Clarke Dahlby

