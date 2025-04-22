Canada election 2025: Toronto-Danforth

See more sharing options

Toronto-Danforth is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin who first took office in 2015. Dabrusin collected 25,214 votes, winning 48.36 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-Danforth in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Julie Dabrusin (Incumbent) Conservative: Ashik Hussain NDP: Clare Hacksel Green: Silvia Stardust Animal Protection Party: Liz White