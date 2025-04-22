SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Toronto-Danforth

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Toronto-Danforth is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin who first took office in 2015. Dabrusin collected 25,214 votes, winning 48.36 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-Danforth in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Julie Dabrusin (Incumbent)

Conservative: Ashik Hussain

NDP: Clare Hacksel

Green: Silvia Stardust

Animal Protection Party: Liz White

