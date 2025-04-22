Canada election 2025: Nanaimo-Ladysmith

See more sharing options

Nanaimo-Ladysmith is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Lisa Marie Barron who first took office in 2021. Barron collected 19,826 votes, winning 28.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nanaimo-Ladysmith in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Lisa Marie Barron (Incumbent) Liberal: Michelle Corfield Conservative: Tamara Kronis Green: Paul Manly People's Party: Stephen Welton