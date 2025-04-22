Canada election 2025: Saint John—Kennebecasis

Saint John—Kennebecasis is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.
This new riding replaces parts of the previous riding of Saint John—Rothesay and adds some expanded areas.
Voters will decide who will represent Saint John—Kennebecasis in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Wayne Long (Incumbent)
Conservative: Melissa Young
NDP: Armand Cormier
Green: David MacFarquhar
Libertarian: Austin Venedam
Comments