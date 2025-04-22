Canada election 2025: Saint John—Kennebecasis

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saint John—Kennebecasis is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This new riding replaces parts of the previous riding of Saint John—Rothesay and adds some expanded areas.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint John—Kennebecasis in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Wayne Long (Incumbent) Conservative: Melissa Young NDP: Armand Cormier Green: David MacFarquhar Libertarian: Austin Venedam