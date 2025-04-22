SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Canada election 2025: Saint John—Kennebecasis

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Wayne Long
    Wayne Long
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Melissa Young
    Melissa Young
    Conservative
  • Armand Cormier
    Armand Cormier
    NDP
  • David MacFarquhar
    David MacFarquhar
    Green
  • Austin Venedam
    Austin Venedam
    Libertarian
Saint John—Kennebecasis is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This new riding replaces parts of the previous riding of Saint John—Rothesay and adds some expanded areas.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint John—Kennebecasis in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Wayne Long (Incumbent)

Conservative: Melissa Young

NDP: Armand Cormier

Green: David MacFarquhar

Libertarian: Austin Venedam

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

