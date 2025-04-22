SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Long Range Mountains

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Long Range Mountains is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Gudie Hutchings who first took office in 2015. Hutchings collected 16,178 votes, winning 44.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Long Range Mountains in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Don Bradshaw

Conservative: Carol Anstey

NDP: Sarah Parsons

Independent: Robbie Coles

People's Party: Pamela Geiger

