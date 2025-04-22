Canada election 2025: Long Range Mountains

See more sharing options

Long Range Mountains is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Gudie Hutchings who first took office in 2015. Hutchings collected 16,178 votes, winning 44.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Long Range Mountains in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Don Bradshaw Conservative: Carol Anstey NDP: Sarah Parsons Independent: Robbie Coles People's Party: Pamela Geiger