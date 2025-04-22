SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Burlington

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:34 pm
1 min read
Burlington is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Karina Gould who first took office in 2015. Gould collected 31,602 votes, winning 45.73 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Burlington in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Karina Gould (Incumbent)

Conservative: Emily Brown

NDP: Michael Beauchemin

Green: Kyle Hutton

People's Party: Michael Bator

Rhinoceros: Paul Harper

Libertarian: Ocean Marshall

