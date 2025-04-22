Canada election 2025: Burlington

See more sharing options

Burlington is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Karina Gould who first took office in 2015. Gould collected 31,602 votes, winning 45.73 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Burlington in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Karina Gould (Incumbent) Conservative: Emily Brown NDP: Michael Beauchemin Green: Kyle Hutton People's Party: Michael Bator Rhinoceros: Paul Harper Libertarian: Ocean Marshall