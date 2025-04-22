Canada Election 2025: Les Pays-d’en-Haut

See more sharing options

Les Pays-d’en-Haut is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is newly created and will be electing a member of Parliament for the first time.

Voters will decide who will represent Les Pays-d’en-Haut in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Tim Watchorn Conservative: Vincent Leroux NDP: Eric-Abel Baland Bloc Québécois: Ariane Charbonneau Green: Karine Steinberger People's Party: George Mogiljansky