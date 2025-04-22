SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada Election 2025: Les Pays-d’en-Haut

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:45 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tim Watchorn
    Tim Watchorn
    Liberal
  • Vincent Leroux
    Vincent Leroux
    Conservative
  • Eric-Abel Baland
    Eric-Abel Baland
    NDP
  • Ariane Charbonneau
    Ariane Charbonneau
    Bloc Québécois
  • Karine Steinberger
    Karine Steinberger
    Green
  • George Mogiljansky
    George Mogiljansky
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Les Pays-d’en-Haut is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is newly created and will be electing a member of Parliament for the first time.

Voters will decide who will represent Les Pays-d’en-Haut in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Tim Watchorn

Conservative: Vincent Leroux

NDP: Eric-Abel Baland

Bloc Québécois: Ariane Charbonneau

Green: Karine Steinberger

People's Party: George Mogiljansky

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices