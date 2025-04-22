Canada Election 2025: Les Pays-d’en-Haut

Les Pays-d’en-Haut is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is newly created and will be electing a member of Parliament for the first time.
Voters will decide who will represent Les Pays-d’en-Haut in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Tim Watchorn
Conservative: Vincent Leroux
NDP: Eric-Abel Baland
Bloc Québécois: Ariane Charbonneau
Green: Karine Steinberger
People's Party: George Mogiljansky
