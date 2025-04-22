Canada election 2025: Malpeque

Malpeque is a federal riding located in Prince Edward Island.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Heath MacDonald who first took office in 2021. MacDonald collected 9,912 votes, winning 41.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Malpeque in Prince Edward Island during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Heath MacDonald (Incumbent)
Conservative: Jamie Fox
NDP: Cassie MacKay
Green: Anna Keenan
People's Party: Hilda Baughan
Comments