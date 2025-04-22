SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Malpeque

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:41 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Heath MacDonald
    Heath MacDonald
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Jamie Fox
    Jamie Fox
    Conservative
  • Cassie MacKay
    Cassie MacKay
    NDP
  • Anna Keenan
    Anna Keenan
    Green
  • Hilda Baughan
    Hilda Baughan
    People's Party
Malpeque is a federal riding located in Prince Edward Island.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Heath MacDonald who first took office in 2021. MacDonald collected 9,912 votes, winning 41.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Malpeque in Prince Edward Island during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

