Canada election 2025: Malpeque

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Malpeque is a federal riding located in Prince Edward Island.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Heath MacDonald who first took office in 2021. MacDonald collected 9,912 votes, winning 41.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Malpeque in Prince Edward Island during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Heath MacDonald (Incumbent) Conservative: Jamie Fox NDP: Cassie MacKay Green: Anna Keenan People's Party: Hilda Baughan