Canada election 2025: Edmonton Griesbach

Edmonton Griesbach is a federal riding located in Alberta.
This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Blake Desjarlais who first took office in 2021. Desjarlais collected 17,457 votes, winning 40.54 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Griesbach in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
NDP: Blake Desjarlais (Incumbent)
Liberal: Patrick Lennox
Conservative: Kerry Diotte
Green: Michael Hunter
Communist: Alex Boykowich
Marxist-Leninist: Mary Joyce
People's Party: Thomas Matty
Canadian Future Party: Brent Tyson
Independent: Crystal Vargas
