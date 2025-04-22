SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Edmonton Griesbach

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Blake Desjarlais
    Blake Desjarlais
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Patrick Lennox
    Patrick Lennox
    Liberal
  • Kerry Diotte
    Kerry Diotte
    Conservative
  • Michael Hunter
    Michael Hunter
    Green
  • Alex Boykowich
    Alex Boykowich
    Communist
  • Mary Joyce
    Mary Joyce
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Thomas Matty
    Thomas Matty
    People's Party
  • Brent Tyson
    Brent Tyson
    Canadian Future Party
  • Crystal Vargas
    Crystal Vargas
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton Griesbach is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Blake Desjarlais who first took office in 2021. Desjarlais collected 17,457 votes, winning 40.54 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Griesbach in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Blake Desjarlais (Incumbent)

Liberal: Patrick Lennox

Conservative: Kerry Diotte

Green: Michael Hunter

Communist: Alex Boykowich

Marxist-Leninist: Mary Joyce

People's Party: Thomas Matty

Canadian Future Party: Brent Tyson

Independent: Crystal Vargas

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices