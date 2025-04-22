Canada election 2025: Edmonton Griesbach

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Edmonton Griesbach is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Blake Desjarlais who first took office in 2021. Desjarlais collected 17,457 votes, winning 40.54 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Griesbach in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Blake Desjarlais (Incumbent) Liberal: Patrick Lennox Conservative: Kerry Diotte Green: Michael Hunter Communist: Alex Boykowich Marxist-Leninist: Mary Joyce People's Party: Thomas Matty Canadian Future Party: Brent Tyson Independent: Crystal Vargas