Canada election 2025: Trois-Rivières

Trois-Rivières is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure who first took office in 2021. Villemure collected 17,136 votes, winning 29.49 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Trois-Rivières in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: René Villemure (Incumbent)
Liberal: Caroline Desrochers
Conservative: Yves Lévesque
NDP: Matthew Sévigny
Green: David Turcotte
Rhinoceros: Mathieu Doyon
People's Party: Yan Patry
